Zoey Deutch Gives Lessons in Patterns in Pink and Red Gingham Suit, Bralette and Embellished Satin Pumps for ‘Fairfax’ Premiere

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Zoey Deutch makes gingham look chic when the “Vampire Academy” actress made a grand appearance at Amazon’s “Fairfax” Los Angeles premiere Tuesday evening. When it came down to the ensemble, Deutch slipped on a matching gingham skirt suit that featured puffy sleeves and shimmery sequins strewn throughout the look. She added a red top underneath that helped to unify the pieces. She accessorized the outfit with a pink handbag that fit perfectly within the bright color palette.

Zoey Deutch at Amazon’s “Fairfax” Los Angeles premiere. CREDIT: MEGA

A closer look at Zoey Deutch’s pink pumps. CREDIT: MEGA

For the shoes, Deutch sported a pair of Roger Vivier satin pink pumps that incorporated an embellished strass buckle. The pumps also matched the colors of the look for a streamlined moment.

Deutch’s essential personal aesthetic consists of clothing that’s on-trend. Her Instagram feed displays oversized separates, denim and edgy dresses. Some staple shoe silhouettes in her closet includes sharp pumps, heeled sandals and chic boots of all lengths and heel heights.

Deutch gained notoriety when she starred in “Everybody Wants Some!!,” “The Politician” and “Set It Up.” The actress is no stranger to the fashion industry and also posed in a campaign with Fendi for its Peekaboo bag. She also was honored by Max Mara in 2017 by being the 12th recipient of the Women In Film Max Mara Face of the Future Award.

Put on a pair of pink pumps and add a sassy pop of color to your ensembles.

CREDIT: Saks Fifth Avenue

To Buy: Jimmy Choo Saeda Embellished Satin Pumps, $995.

CREDIT: Farfetch

To Buy: Manolo Blahnik Hangisi Satin Pumps, $1,580.

CREDIT: Schutz

To Buy: Schutz Lou Leather Pumps, $98.