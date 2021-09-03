Zoe Saldana Takes a Risk in a High-Slit Red Sequined Dress and 5-Inch Heels at Venice Film Festival

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Zoe Saldana was among the A-listers appearing at Venice Film Festival yesterday. The actress stepped on the red carpet along with her husband, Marco Perego, donning a dazzling red sequined Dolce & Gabbana dress and ankle-strap black heels. Saldana kept her look minimalistic sporting crystal stud earrings and an emerald ring.

This sparkly ensemble was a great choice for the premiere of her movie “The Hand of God,” an Italian drama film featuring Christian Bale and Margot Robbie. Saldana’s take on this bold-hued sky-high slit dress also featured sequins and a plunging neckline. To complement the stunning outfit, Saldana wore a pair of D&G’s black sandals that incorporated straps across the toe and ankle, and a nearly 5-inch heel.

Zoe Saldana strikes a pose at the Venice Film Festival 2021 for “The Hand of God” red carpet. CREDIT: Alberto Terenghi/Venice2021 / IPA / SplashNews.com

The award-winning actress’ footwear collection includes Christian Louboutin, Jimmy Choo and Bionda Castana. In the recent Dolce & Gabbana Alta Moda fashion event, the star appeared in a daring sheer dress that revealed her bustier bra and matching high-waisted briefs. She was wearing the same stiletto sandals with a pair of jewel-encrusted earrings.

Saldana is bringing back her fashion sense to the red carpet after more than a year in hiatus. The “Avatar” star has also been spotted wearing comfortable outfits and sneakers from Superga while on set.

Zoe Saldana and husband Marco Perego at the Venice Film Festival. CREDIT: IPA / SplashNews.com

Throughout the years, Saldana has dazzled her fans with breathtaking designs and eye-catching shoe silhouettes. From her Met Gala 2016 feathery gown to her colorblock black and white jumpsuit for the “Avengers: Infinity War” premiere, Saldana keeps her accessories very minimal. As for shoes, she opts for Dolce & Gabbana open-toe sandals, Tamara Mellon strappy high-heels and Cesare Paciotti booties.

Aside from her outstanding oeuvre, the superhero star has collaborated with top fashion brands. She partnered with Kohl’s and Adidas for a capsule collection of footwear, activewear and accessories for women.

