Zendaya Looks Flawless in a Plunging Floor-Length Valentino Dress and Classic Louboutin Pumps at Venice Film Festival

By Jannely Espinal
Javier Bardem, Zendaya, Rebecca Ferguson, Denis Villeneuve, Timothee Chalamet, Oscar Isaac, Josh Brolin are seen for the film ‘Dune’ during the 78th Venice International Film Festival
Zendaya surprised her fans at the star-studded Venice Film Festival yesterday in classic attire crafted by her stylist, Law Roach.

The “Dune” actress arrived in a floor-length white Valentino dress featuring a mile-high slit, lapel collar, belted waist attached with a pink satin ribbon, revealing décolletage and a black blazer. For footwear, the “Spider-Man” star wore a classic pair of Christian Louboutin pumps with a pointed-toe silhouette. Usually, Zendaya opts for Louboutin stilettos as her go-to brand for red carpet events.

Zendaya is seen arriving at the 78th Venice International Film Festival in Venice, Italy.
Last spring, Zendaya modeled a slew of Valentino ensembles, including an all-pink monochromatic outfit with slingback kitten heels.

The Disney Channel alum always stuns in high-end brands, especially Valentino. As the house ambassador of the luxury Italian brand, Zendaya always makes sure to appear in elegant ensembles.

Zendaya steps out of the water taxi in style.
Other luxury shoe brands Zendaya wears include Jimmy Choo, Roger Vivier and Stuart Weitzman. She also dons more casual styles like Nike and Vans sneakers.

As for collaborations, the “Euphoria” actress has partnered with Tommy Hilfiger for a capsule collection, and Lancôme, Bulgari and Covergirl Cosmetics.

Look classic and effortlessly chic with these black stilettos ,inspired by Zendaya.

