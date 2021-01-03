×
Zendaya Kicks Off the New Year in Couture Satin Bustier and Gray Suit

By Robyn Merrett
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

2021 may have just gotten started, but Zendaya is already serving up major fashion inspo.

On Jan. 2, the “Euphoria” star shared a slideshow of photos of herself on Instagram, wearing complete couture. The look included a sleek satin bustier  that was adorned with a bow.

Zendaya teamed the top with a gray wool suit jacket and matching pants. The entire ensemble is from Alexandre Vauthier’s Spring Summer 2020 Couture collection, which was first shown in January of last year.

While Zendaya’s shoes are hidden in the photo, the actress doesn’t shy away from making statements with her footwear. In the past, Zendaya has teamed suits with Christian Louboutin pumps or sneakers. Back in 2017, she styled a black striped suit with white Adidas sneakers.

Suits and academia wear have been projected to be big for this year with brands like Giorgio Armani, Max Mara, Tom Ford and more showing different takes on the professional silhouette on the spring 2021 runways.

Additionally, you might want to add some gray to your wardrobe, according to Pantone. In December, the color authority, revealed the colors of 2021 to be Ultimate Gray and Illuminating. The hues are meant to represent “a marriage of color conveying a message of strength and hopefulness that is both enduring and uplifting.”

Add gray suiting into your closet with these picks below.

BB Dakota Blazer
CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

To Buy: BB Dakota Hot Shot Boyfriend Fit Blazer, $99

Inc International Concepts Blazer
CREDIT: Courtesy of Macy's

To Buy: INC International Concepts Culpos x INC One-Button Blazer, $75 (was $100)

Madewell Oversized Blazer
CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos

To Buy: Madewell Oversized Blazer, $118

