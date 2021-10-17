Zendaya Brings Medieval Armor into 2021 with Chain Top & Pointed-Toe Pumps

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Zendaya’s latest photo shoot look might be her boldest one yet.

The Emmy-winning actress posed in a daring chain top from Vivienne Westwood’s spring ’20 collection, as captured by stylist Law Roach, on Instagram. The piece featured layers of gold and silver chains adorned with medallion charms. The bold top, which looked like medieval armor — though given a fashionable twist for the 2020’s — was paired with a brown checkerboard skirt from the same Westwood collection. Zendaya accessorized with small gold hoop earrings and rings, allowing her outfit to make the greatest statement.

Similarly to most of her outfits, the “Dune” star wore coordinating pointed-toe Christian Louboutin pumps — a go-to style throughout her career. The So Kate pair featured nude leather uppers, as well as 4.72-inch high stiletto heels. Zendaya’s shoes created a streamlined effect, while also — like her jewelry — letting the top and skirt take center stage. Her pumps retail for $775 on ChristianLouboutin.com.

Pointed-toe pumps have become one of this year’s most popular styles, now that live events and a desire for glamorous dressing have returned. The shoe gives most looks a sharper appearance, thanks to its thin heels and triangular toes. In addition to Zendaya, stars including Victoria Beckham, Tyra Banks and Sarah Jessica Parker have also worn pointed pumps from Manolo Blahnik, Dolce & Gabbana and other top brands in recent weeks.

Aside from pointed-toe Louboutins, Zendaya has also been spotted in strappy sandals, over-the-knee boots and pumps from high-end brands such as Jimmy Choo, Roger Vivier, Casadei and others. In addition to wearing stylish outfits, she’s a frequent collaborator with fashion brands including Tommy Hilfiger, and also serves as a brand ambassador for Valentino, Bulgari, Lancôme and Covergirl Cosmetics. The has actress also ventured into design, launching her affordable Daya by Zendaya shoe collection in 2016. Zendaya has become a front-row fixture during Fashion Month as well, attending runway shows for Michael Kors, Vera Wang, Louis Vuitton, Rebecca Minkoff and others.

Sharpen your fall look with pointed-toe pumps, inspired by Zendaya.

