Zendaya Gives Hollywood Glamour in a ‘Wet’ Balmain Leather Gown and Pointy Pumps for ‘Dune’ at Venice Film Festival

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Zendaya looks like a goddess in a bespoke Balmain gown.

The “Euphoria” actress posed on the red carpet today with Timothée Chalamet for the premiere of the movie “Dune” during the 78th Venice Film Festival. For the ensemble, Zendaya sported a bespoke sand-colored leather gown from Balmain that incorporates a “wet” look that was sculpted to the bodice. “Wet” slicked back hair emphasized the theme. Zendaya accessorized with a chunky elaborate necklace that featured a huge green gemstone.

Zendaya and Timothée Chalamet on the red carpet for the film “Dune” at the Venice Film Festival. CREDIT: maximon / MEGA

Zendaya on the red carpet for the film “Dune” at the Venice Film Festival. CREDIT: KILPIN / MEGA

A closer look at Zendaya’s nude pumps. CREDIT: KILPIN / MEGA

A sleek pair of matching pointy pumps complemented the look.

Zendaya has become synonymous with what’s stylish and groundbreaking over the years. Thanks to her stylist, Law Roach, they continue to create moments that push the fashion needle forward. She frequently wears silhouettes like edgy dresses, slinky tops, oversized suiting and flowy trousers.

The “Spider-Man: Homecoming” actress is a fashionista and has worked with legacy brands within the industry. In 2019, she collaborated with Tommy Hilfiger to create a capsule collection that consisted of ’70s-inspired clothing. The show included stars like Pat Cleveland, Winnie Harlow and Grace Jones walking for the collection’s runway show. She has also starred in campaigns for brands like Valentino and Bvlgari.

Put on a pair of nude pumps and add a touch of refinement to your looks, inspired by Zendaya.

CREDIT: DSW

To Buy: Calvin Klein Gayle Pump, $95.

CREDIT: Saks Fifth Avenue

To Buy: Christian Louboutin Pigalle Follies 100 Patent Leather Pumps, $745.

CREDIT: Target

To Buy: A New Day Women’s Gemma Heels, $30.

See more celebrity arrivals on the red carpet at the 2021 Venice Film Festival.