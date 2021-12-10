×
Zendaya Makes a Case For Business Glam in Hot Pink Suit and Towering Black Pumps on Good Morning America

Zendaya suited up in hot pink for her appearance on “Good Morning America” today.

Zendaya, New York, GMA, Spiderman Alexander McQueen
Zendaya wearing a pink Alexander McQueen suit and black pumps for Good Morning America.
CREDIT: GC Images

The 25-year-old made a case for glam business gear while on the show. She stepped into the GMA studio wearing a wool Alexander McQueen double-breasted tailored jacket and high-waisted peg trousers from the Spring/Summer 2022 collection.  The oversized jacket featured large black buttons and pockets on each side.

Zendaya, New York, GMA, Spiderman Alexander McQueen
Zendaya wearing a pink Alexander McQueen suit and black pumps for Good Morning America.
CREDIT: Splash

The “Malcolm & Marie” actress elevated the ensemble with her accessories. She wore a pair of thick oversized silver hoop earrings. On her feet, she wore a pair of black pointed-toe pumps. The sky-high stiletto heels gave the star some extra height.

Zendaya, New York, GMA, Spiderman Alexander McQueen
Detail of Zendaya’s black pumps.
CREDIT: Splash

Pointed-toe pumps have emerged as a top shoe trend this year, especially as live events have returned and more people are dressing up. The style often streamlines any ensemble from its sleek silhouettes and daring heels. Stylish celebs such as Sarah Jessica Parker, Saweetie and Paris Hilton have also worn pairs from Manolo Blahnik, Christian Louboutin and Aquazzura.

Zendaya, New York, GMA, Spiderman Alexander McQueen
Zendaya wearing a pink Alexander McQueen suit and black pumps for Good Morning America.
CREDIT: GC Images

Zendaya was joined by her “Spiderman: No Way Home” costars Tom Holland and Jacob Batalon to promote the upcoming film. The trio discussed their characters, working together on set and their friendship.

Holland went for a classic look on the show in a pair of fitted black jeans, a black crew neck sweater which he layered over a patterned black and white button-up shirt. He also slipped into a pair of suede black boots with an elevated heel.

Batalon went for a more casual street-style ensemble. He sported a white t-shirt with a navy zip-up jacket, jeans and a pair of “dad shoe” styled sneakers in an orange, beige and blue colorway.

