Zaya Wade Models a Chic Gray Tory Burch Suit & Square-Toed Leather Heeled Boots

Zaya Wade is a fashion icon in the making. And it only makes sense when you consider that she is the daughter of Dwyane Wade and her step-mother is Gabrielle Union.

In her latest Instagram carousel post, the 14-year-old gave major fashionista vibes as she posed for pictures, where she’s seen wearing a sleek dark gray suit by Tory Burch. The ensemble consisted of a vest and pleated trousers.

She styled her hair in knotless braids, but curled the ends. She accessorized her look with silver jewelry, which included hoop earrings, a necklace and rings. The statement of the outfit was her footwear. She paired her suit with neutral leather boots. Her shoes, also by Tory Burch, added a preppy touch as they featured black and cream leather uppers with gold horsebit accents and 3.4-inch block heels.

Her style inspiration is close to home as her father is often included on best-dressed lists and Union is known for her timeless fashion statements.

Zaya is undeniably a fashion girl as she is never afraid to take risks and live in her truth and has tapped luxury labels like Louis Vuitton, Prada, Burberry and Gucci for events. In May, she celebrated her birthday in true fashionista form by wearing a Louis Vuitton skate dress from the label’s spring 2021 collection. She also continues to exude trailblazer status by supporting emerging POC brands. The teen has been spotted carrying handbags by Black-owned brands, like Asata Maisé and Brandon Blackwood.

