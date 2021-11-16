Zaya Wade Takes On Winter Neutrals in a Gray Matching Thom Browne Ensemble Paired With Classic White Sneakers

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Zaya Wade proves that she truly is the new fashion girl.

Wade, 14, continues to strive for chic moments both on the ‘gram and off, which shows her aptitude for the glitzy industry. For her latest ensemble, Wade sported a gray Thom Browne look that featured a ribbed button-up polo top and a skirt that had box pleats that were decked out in stripes that incorporated the signature Browne colors: red, white and blue.

When it came down to the shoes, Wade sported a pair of crisp white low-top sneakers that helped to add a slight color contrast to the vibe.

As previously stated, Wade is a fashion girl for the new generation, as she constantly displays her personal knack for trendy silhouettes, popular labels and effervescent pops of color. On her Instagram feed, one can see that she fancies intricate tailoring, fun printed separates, flowy dresses, edgy tanks, cozy sweaters and slouchy denim. Also, she has a penchant for luxury design houses like Gucci, Miu Miu and Burberry. On the footwear front, Wade typically opts for functional sneakers, dazzling pumps, chunky boots and sleek sandals.

Recently, she attended the Gucci Love Parade runway show, where she was the talk of the night due to her rosy pink Gucci suit and chunky cream mules. When on red carpets, Wade slips into bright creations from brands like Richfresh.

Put on a pair of white sneakers and add an easy athletic vibe to your ensembles inspired by Zaya Wade.

CREDIT: COURTESY OF SAKS FIFTH AVE

Buy Now: Chloé Lauren Leather Sneakers, $495

CREDIT: COURTESY OF NORDSTROM

Buy Now: Sam Edelman Ethyl Low Top Sneaker, $100

CREDIT: COURTESY OF TARGET

Buy Now: Paige Sneakers, $30