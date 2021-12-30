Zaya Wade Serves Serious Style in Teddy Bear Sweater, Red Mini Skirt and Heavy-Duty Boots

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Zaya Wade is back again with an Instagram that serves style.

The 14-year-old daughter of NBA star Dwyane Wade, who wife Gabrielle Union is her stepmother, posted to her social media on Wednesday with a series of photos. In the set, she wore an oversized bright red sweater from Heaven by Marc Jacobs that included burgundy stripes and gold teddy bear designs. Wade paired the sweater with a matching red mini skirt. She added a charm necklace to her look and carried a mini Coach shoulder bag with playful patches, going with the youthful theme of the outfit.

For her shoes, Wade went with trendy lug-sole boots. Her black leather Chelsea boots by Bottega Veneta featured a pop of color with its green lug sole. The heavy-duty boots have been a top footwear trend this year, due to their thickness and comfort that brings most looks a combat-ready appearance. Stars like Kourtney Kardashian, Hailey Baldwin and Kate Hudson have also worn the style this year by Prada, Bottega Veneta and Stuart Weitzman.

Wade has proved herself to be a fashion girl, and she is never afraid to take risks and live in her truth. She’s worn luxury labels like Louis Vuitton, Prada, Burberry and Gucci for events, and back in May, she celebrated her birthday in true fashionista form by wearing a Louis Vuitton skate dress from the label’s spring 2021 collection. She also continues to trail blaze by supporting emerging POC brands and has been spotted carrying handbags by Black-owned brands, like Asata Maisé and Brandon Blackwood.

See boot styles through the years, from the ’70s to today.

Add black lug-sole booties into your wardrobe for a touch of ’90s style.

