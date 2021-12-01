Zaya Wade Laces Up in Ankle-Wrap Heels & Bright Purple Trousers

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Zaya Wade proved the power of purple in her latest at-home outfit.

The influencer posed on a couch on Instagram in a sharp black top. The style featured a ribbed knit texture, as well as short sleeves. Wade, the daughter of basketball star Dwyane Wade, paired the piece with vibrant purple trousers by High Sport, which featured a stretchy material and slightly flared hems. “Found my color,” Wade pointedly captioned the image. Her outfit was complete with versatile clear-rimmed glasses.

The 14-year-old’s shoes of choice came courtesy of Proenza Schouler. The Gucci muse donned a set of the brand’s Pipe sandals, which featured black leather uppers and coordinating tied ankle and thong straps on a rounded silhouette. The pair was complete with flared heels totaling at least 3 inches in height. Her style coordinated with her top, while adding a warm-weather spin on winter attire. Wade’s sandals retail for $745 on Farfetch.com.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Farfetch

Related Kristen Stewart Pops in Pink Strapless Dress and Neon Heels at Gotham Awards Tracee Ellis Ross Gets Edgy for 'Elle Mexico' in Lingerie, Lace Tights and Sky-High Heels Zaya Wade Models a Chic Gray Tory Burch Suit & Square-Toed Leather Heeled Boots

Wrapped heels have been one of the year’s most popular styles, due to their sleek aesthetic and supportive features. Wade isn’t the only star to wear a pair in recent weeks. Chiara Ferragni, Kendall Jenner and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley have also worn styles from Cult Gaia, Tom Ford and Bottega Veneta.

Wade, a new star on the fashion scene, often coordinates her looks on red carpet and videos with stepmom Gabrielle Union. The pair has proven their adaptability to complement each other’s looks, whether they’re swapping Prada outfits on TikTok or sitting front-row at Gucci’s Love Parade show. For footwear, Wade often wears block-heeled sandals, pumps and boots from the likes of Burberry, Tory Burch and Gucci.

Channel Wade’s look in sleek black sandals.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

To Buy: Steve Madden Kyrah sandals, $60 (was $100).

CREDIT: Courtesy of Saks Fifth Avenue

To Buy: Schutz Meghan sandals, $148.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Target

To Buy: A New Day Ema sandals, $30.

Click through the gallery to see Wade’s stepmom Gabrielle Union’s sharpest street style moments over the years.