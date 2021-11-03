Zaya Wade Is Rosy in Pink Suit & Heeled Mules at Gucci’s Love Parade Show With Gabrielle Union & Dwyane Wade

Zaya Wade at the Gucci Love Parade down Hollywood Boulevard in Los Angeles on Nov. 2, 2021.

Zaya Wade was pretty in pink at Gucci’s Love Parade fashion show on Tuesday night in Los Angeles, alongside her baller father Dwyane Wade and step-mom Gabrielle Union.

The 14-year-old was well-suited for the Italian house’s latest catwalk extravaganza, in a matching rose-hued blazer and short set, a retro-inspired printed shirt, a coordinating small tote bag and white leather heeled mules.

The Gucci shoes, which are available for $830 on the brand’s e-store, are accentuated by a retro-inspired block heel and the house’s emblematic Horsebit hardware.

Zaya Wade joins her step mom Gabrielle Union at Gucci Love Parade CREDIT: twoeyephotos/MEGA The Hollywood Walk of Fame was shut down for creative director Alessandro Michele’s star-studded runway show, with 100 looks modeled by the famous likes of Jared Leto, Macaulay Culkin, Jodie Turner-Smith, St. Vincent and Miranda July. Other A-list attendees included Miley Cyrus, Lizzo, Tracee Ellis Ross and Billie Eilish.

Suiting up like Zaya has been a celebrity style trends thus far in 2021. Stars including Heidi Klum, Christina Aguilera and more have already pulled off the outfit this season with more bold looks to come.

Union was all smiles at the high-fashion soiree, too. The “Bring It On” actress donned a camel-hued, long-sleeve dress with chic cutouts and a high leg slit. She jazzed up her neutral frock with sleek aqua-metallic sandals with a gold clutch with Gucci logo.

Union and her stepdaughter are quite the duo on TikTok. The entertainer, who starred in the hit 1999 film “10 Things I Hate About You,” took to the app with her teenage counterpart to hop on a growing trend on the media platform, asking viewers to “tell us you’ve watched ’10 Things I Hate About You’” in style.

While Union opted for a corset-style top and midi-length skirt, Wade layered a bright green blazer with coordinating shorts over a purple knit sweater, white collared top, and tall neon yellow boots.