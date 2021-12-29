Zaya Wade Models Green Crop Top, Shorts & White Sandals With Sister Kaavia in Tulle Dress & Vans Sneakers

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Zaya Wade and Kaavia James are the cutest sibling duo. On Tuesday, Wade took to Instagram to share some new pictures of herself and her little sister. They both share a father in Dwyane Wade, whose wife Gabrielle Union is mother to Kaavia and stepmother do Zaya.

In the adorable carousel photos, the pair is all smiles and could be seen posing side by side. “My little bff @kaaviajames,” the 14-year-old wrote. Fans immediately flooded Wade’s comments with heart eye emojis and called them angels.

The twosome chose comfy and fitting attire for the portraits. Zaya donned a slightly cropped green sweatshirt from Recreational Habits, which she paired with white shorts. On her feet, were a pair of white sandals. She continued with her signature box braids, but pulled them back into a bun.

Kaavia looked like a princess as she wore a gray tulle dress. The 3-year-old finished off her look with black and white high-top Vans Sk8-Hi Canvas sneakers. The two-tone shoes include padded collars, side stripes, signature rubber waffle outsole and the Vans logo on the tongue and heel.

Related The 15 Most Comfortable Walking Sandals That Provide the Best Foot Support 26 Cute Summer Sandals for Women to Fit Every Style and Budget Eva Longoria's Style Evolution Features Elegant Gowns & Plenty of Sandals Over the Years

Zaya and Kaavia are two fashionistas in the making. It is no surprise as their parents are one of the most stylish celebrity couples. Union and Dwyane are known for stepping out in some incomparable looks.

When it comes to fashion, Zaya has exquisite taste. She often reaches for designer labels, the model has taken a liking to popular brand names like Louis Vuitton, Burberry, Coach, Tory Burch, Proenza Schouler and Gucci. She recently kicked off her holiday break in a navy blue party dress by Coach. The garment was made with organic cotton and includes slip pockets and a zip closure. Embellished with lace and ruffle details, the party-ready dress is finished with romantic beaded-cuff puff sleeves. She tied the look together with white socks and a pair of Coach’s Joey booties.

On the footwear front, you will likely find Zaya in block-heeled sandals, pumps and boots.

See Union’s style through the years.

Add comfy slides to your wardrobe.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Target

To Buy: Levi’s 3D slides, $20 (was $25).

CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

To Buy: Coach Signature slides, $95.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Saks Fifth Avenue

To Buy: Burberry Furley slides, $290.