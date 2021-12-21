Zaya Wade Models Blue Coach Party Dress With Black Ankle Booties

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Zaya Wade is making out to be a style maven. The daughter of Dwyane Wade is kicking off her winter break in style.

In her latest Instagram carousel post, the 14-year-old poses in front of a garden of white flowers. Her followers could not get enough of her look as she blossomed in a navy blue party dress by Coach. The garment was made with organic cotton and includes slip pockets and a zip closure. Embellished with lace and ruffle details, the party-ready dress is finished with romantic beaded-cuff puff sleeves.

“School’s out for winter break, sun’s out for this dress moment ✨ @coach,” she captioned the post.

Her footwear choice also made a major statement. Wade elevated her look with white socks and a pair of Coach’s Joey booties, which were also designed by the label. The two-tone ankle boots are complete with leather uppers and a chunky teal rubber sole. The ankle boot retails for $192.50. Two-tone Chelsea boots have become a trendy staple this year. The color-block detail can take any look up a notch as it adds a little something extra to any outfit.

Related Mary J. Blige's Signature Boot Style Has Solidified Her as a Forever Fashion Icon Olivia Culpo Spreads Holiday Cheer in Little Black Dress & Thigh-High Boots With Her Santa Poodle in the Snow Kate Beckinsale Humorously Shops for Lingerie With Her Cat in Towering Louboutin Booties

Wade’s latest look proves that she is a fashion girl. It makes sense when you consider that her step-mother is Gabrielle Union. Dwyane and Union power love to step out in style and is never afraid to take risks.

This isn’t the first time that Wade has tapped a major brand for her look. She has been spotted in several designer pieces by Louis Vuitton, Prada, Burberry and Gucci. In May, she celebrated her birthday in true fashionista form by wearing a Louis Vuitton skate dress from the label’s spring 2021 collection. She also continues to exude trailblazer status by supporting emerging POC brands. The teen has been spotted carrying handbags by Black-owned brands, like Asata Maisé and Brandon Blackwood.

Slide on black leather boots.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

To Buy: Steve Madden Handles boots, $190.

CREDIT: Target

To Buy: A New Day Joy boots, $45.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Saks Fifth Avenue

To Buy: Schutz Maryana boots, $238.