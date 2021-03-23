Winnie Harlow Goes Referee-Chic in a Striped Coat, Mini Skirt & Trending Knee-High Boots

Winnie Harlow opted for a bold black and white outfit for a night out in Los Angeles this week.

The Puma brand ambassador slipped on a striped coat, a matching crop top and a black mini skirt. She kept the Monday night dinner look simple yet sophisticated by pairing the outfit with heeled knee-high boots.

Winnie Harlow out in LA on March 22, 2021. CREDIT: APEX / MEGA

For accessories, the “America’s Next Top Model” contestant opted for a pink fabric face mask and a clear Chanel purse. The model was seen dining at Wally’s Beverly Hills with friends. The bold look was a chic take on the casual dinner date outfit.

A closer look at Winnie Harlow’s outfit for the evening. CREDIT: Rachpoot/MEGA

When she’s not posing for Puma in sports bras, sweat pants and sneakers, the model can be spotted wearing dresses and heels. Harlow was seen back in February out on a dinner date at Nobu with her boyfriend, Los Angeles Lakers player, Kyle Kuzma.

Winnie Harlow and Kyle Kuzma have a romantic dinner date at Nobu Malibu, Feb. 17. CREDIT: Photographer Group/MEGA

For the occasion, the model wore a light pink wrap dress with a pair of matching statement booties.

A closer view of Winnie Harlow’s booties. CREDIT: Photographer Group/MEGA

It’s no secret that Harlow loves a good statement shoe. Whether she’s on set or off, the model loves to play up the drama with a pair that has flair.

Take a style cue from the star and opt for a black knee-high boot if you want to wear something minimal, like a crop top with a mini skirt. The tall boot will help create the illusion of elongating your legs while giving you coverage.

Take a look at a few styles similar to Harlow’s dinner date night look, below.

CREDIT: Courtesy of DSW

To buy: Journee Collection Leeda boot, $75 (Was $100); Dsw.com.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Nine West

To buy: Nine West Maxim heel boots, $70 (Was $135); Ninewest.com.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Macy's

To buy: Steve Madden Nieve block-heel boots, $50 (Was $179); Macys.com.

