Winnie Harlow Goes Monochrome-Chic in a Baby Pink Wrap Dress & Edgy Lace-Up Heels

For a dinner date at Nobu Malibu, Winnie Harlow styled a monochrome baby pink ensemble on Wednesday night while out with her boyfriend, Kyle Kuzma.

The model wore a light pink dress in a body-conscious silhouette with a shirred mini skirt. She styled it with a matching camisole underneath and a ribbon-style belt in a slightly darker, medium pink hue. To accessorize the occasion-ready outfit, Harlow selected the $2,850 Fendi Baguette handbag in the embroidered pink canvas colorway, a silver chain choker necklace and a coordinating cocktail ring, teamed with a black face mask.

Winnie Harlow and Kyle Kuzma have a romantic dinner date at Nobu Malibu, Feb. 17. CREDIT: Photographer Group/MEGA

For footwear, the “America’s Next Top Model” alumna completed the look with a pair of lace-up front ankle booties in a color-blocked nude and black colorway. These shoes feature a nude upper construction with a pointed toe and a cut-out front and black lace-up detail along the vamp. They also have a cut-out detail on both sides of the heel, joined by a black-hued heel strap and a towering stiletto heel.

A closer view of Winnie Harlow’s booties. CREDIT: Photographer Group/MEGA

With this sighting, Harlow confirms her affinity for head-to-toe ensembles in light hues teamed with towering footwear. In October 2020, the model was spotted, also at Nobu Malibu with Kuzma, in a velvet jumpsuit with contrasting side panel accents and a coordinating fuzzy jacket in a slightly lighter beige colorway. She styled the textured outfit with a pair of tall sock booties, which featured an on-trend flared heel, that perfectly matched her outerwear.

Kyle Kuzma and Winnie Harlow celebrate the Lakers championship at Nobu in Malibu, Calif. Oct. 14. CREDIT: Photographer Group/MEGA

Throughout the winter months, the Victoria’s Secret alumna has worn a series of buzzy shoe styles from retro-inspired Moon boots to Ugg and Timberland boots. Additionally, the model has partnered with footwear brands including Steve Madden and Puma. In January 2020, she joined forces with the latter label to promote the brand’s newly released sneakers for their Fashion Rebels collection.

