Winnie Harlow Pops in a Puma Sports Bra, Pastel Jacket, Spandex Shorts and Sneakers

Winnie Harlow channeled her sporty side today on set with Puma in Los Angeles.

The supermodel, who is a global brand ambassador for the German athletic company, showed off two very eye-catching outfits.

Winnie Harlow on set for Puma on March 8, 2021. CREDIT: Rachpoot/MEGA

Harlow’s first look for the shoot adhered to the pastel trend, which was very apropos for spring. The former “America’s Next Top Model” contestant wore a pastel jacket that matched her Puma shoes, as well as a coordinating sports bra and a pair of gray spandex shorts. Her outfit featured an additional pop of color thanks to her highlighter yellow tube socks.

For her second outfit, Harlow showed off her athletic side by scaling a concrete structure for the activewear photo shoot.

Winnie Harlow on set for Puma on March 8, 2021. CREDIT: Rachpoot/MEGA

She appeared in a red and blue tracksuit with matching Cruise Rider sneakers from the brand. Similar styles of the chunky trainer retail for $85 on Puma.com.

A closer look at Winnie Harlow’s shoes. CREDIT: Rachpoot/MEGA

Sneakers with a chunky, stacked outsole continue to be fashion-forward. It looks like Puma is expected to release a new colorway of their trendy sneaker, complete with a matching sweat set.

When Harlow is not in sneakers, the model loves to get glam and wear high heels. Most recently, she was spotted out in L.A. wearing a light pink wrap dress and edgy heels to a sushi dinner date at Nobu with her boyfriend, Los Angeles Lakers player, Kyle Kuzma.

Winnie Harlow and Kyle Kuzma have a romantic dinner date at Nobu Malibu, Feb. 17. CREDIT: Photographer Group/MEGA

A closer view of Winnie Harlow’s booties. CREDIT: Photographer Group/MEGA

In addition to Puma, the 26-year-old model has starred in campaigns for Ugg, Steve Madden, Christian Louboutin, Bape and Fendi. Harlow began her partnership with Puma in June, announcing her new role with the brand through a post on Instagram.

She continues to work with Puma, modeling the latest styles and participating in ongoing initiatives.

