Winnie Harlow Goes Bold in Abstract Bralette and Matching Leggings With Square-Toe Mules for Her PrettyLittleThing Launch Party

Winnie Harlow is celebrating summer with fast fashion brand PrettyLittleThing. To commemorate the launch of her Winnie Harlow Edit curated capsule, she stepped out last night in a colorful ensemble at Los Angeles’ La Mesa Lounge.

The model struck a pose on the black carpet in multicolored leggings and a matching bralette, both in the same red, blue, and purple abstract print, from her edit. Harlow accessorized with stacked gold bracelets, rings, and wide hoop earrings, as well as several gold chain necklaces in various styles. A gold chain waist belt featuring heart, star, and medallion charms completed the look.

For a finishing touch, Harlow slid into a pair of trendy yellow mules. The shoes featured squared toes — one of the season’s most in-demand silhouettes, popularized by brands like Bottega Veneta. The pair was completed with clear PVC thong straps, combining two details that are also popular in shoes this summer. The yellow tone coordinated with the red and blue hues in Harlow’s set, creating a full primary color statement. She paired the mules with a set of gold chain anklets, which perfectly matched her jewelry and made the look even more streamlined. Harlow’s outfit was notably the same as her ensemble worn in her PrettyLittleThing Edit’s campaign.

The former “America’s Next Top Model” contestant‘s mules amplified her outfit with their nostalgic silhouette. The squared toe has emerged as one of the greatest details for summer sandals, due to its roots in the early 2000’s and late ’90s style scene. Brands like the aforementioned Veneta, as well as Amina Muaddi, Versace, Tom Ford, and more top labels have brought it into the 2020’s in a range of heel heights, colors, and materials.

Harlow’s PrettyLittleThing Edit launch event was one of the week’s most star-studded, drawing a slew of fashionable guests like Slick Woods, Doja Cat, Ashley Benson and Keke Palmer. Offset and Footwear News‘ latest cover star, Jack Harlow, also put on special musical performances for the occasion.

Where shoes are concerned, Harlow’s wardrobe is vast. The Burt’s Bees model can be regularly spotted in pumps, sandals, and over-the-knee boots by top labels like Burberrry, Fendi, Tom Ford, Giuseppe Zanotti, and more; Christian Louboutin, in particular, is one of her go-to brands for towering pumps and strappy sandals on the red carpet. Harlow has also added “designer” to her resume, creating several footwear collections with Steve Madden over the years. She’s additionally a brand partner for Puma, announcing her ambassador role in June over Instagram.

