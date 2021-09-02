Winnie Harlow Turns Heads in an Orange Ruffled Dress With Glitter Heels at GQ Men of the Year Awards

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Winnie Harlow turned heads at the GQ Men of the Year Awards when the supermodel hit the red carpet in London on Wednesday evening. She wore an Andreas Kronthaler for Vivienne Westwood dress to the event, where she presented an award. The dress featured a bright orange ruffled overlay and a hot pink tutu underneath that peaked out of the bottom hem. A pop of yellow poked out of the top, and the model was accessorized with orange jewel drop earrings and simple rings.

Winnie Harlow in London at the GQ Men of the Year Awards. CREDIT: JOR/Capital Pictures / MEGA

Her shoe choice dazzled. The Burt’s Bees model went with sparkly pumps that matched her dress perfectly without looking too matchy-matchy. The 4-inch pumps featured an ombre effect, with lighter pink on the toe, which radiated to a deeper orange shade toward the foot of the shoes.

Winnie Harlow in London. CREDIT: JOR/Capital Pictures / MEGA

Her glitter pumps are just one pair of Harlow’s vast shoe wardrobe. The former Victoria’s Secret model can be regularly spotted in heels, sandals, and over-the-knee boots by top labels like Tom Ford, Fendi, Giuseppe Zanotti, Burberry and more. One of her go-to brands is Christian Louboutin, which she frequents for towering pumps and strappy sandals on the red carpet. Outside of modeling, Harlow has also added designer to her resume, creating several footwear collections with Steve Madden over the years. She’s additionally a brand partner for Puma, announcing her ambassador role last June over Instagram.

