×
Re-route my subscription: Click here

Winnie Harlow Goes Colorful in Crochet Bikini, Netted Dress and Sharp Yellow Boots for Cardi B’s Birthday Party.

By Jacorey Moon
Jacorey Moon

Jacorey Moon

More Stories By Jacorey

View All
Winnie Harlow at the Cardi B birthday party in LA
December 2019
October 2019
October 2019
September 2019
View Gallery 33 Images

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Winnie Harlow is a sight for early-aughts edgy fashion.

The model was spotted yesterday while leaving the star-studded birthday party for Cardi B. Some of the celebs there last night included Lizzo, Megan Thee Stallion and Spice, just to name a few. For Harlow’s outfit, she wore a red, green and yellow netted dress that featured a crocheted halter top neckline and a red fuzzy jacket. She accessorized the look with a yellow handbag, red sunglasses and gold bangles that matched the overall dancehall theme.

Model Winnie at Cardi B birthday party in LA.
Model Winnie at Cardi B birthday party in LA.
CREDIT: twoeyephotos/MEGA
Model Winnie at Cardi B birthday party in LA.
A closer look at Winnie Harlow’s yellow suede boots.
CREDIT: twoeyephotos/MEGA

When it came down to the shoes, Harlow wore a pair of suede yellow boots that helped to streamline the fashion moment.

Harlow is not afraid of stepping out of the box when it comes to her personal aesthetic. Riddled throughout her Instagram feed are pictures of her wearing chic and modern silhouettes like edgy dresses, sharp coats, intricate bikinis, printed separates, cozy skirts and slouchy T-shirts. For shoes, Harlow fancies bold and daring styles like eye-catching knee-high boots, fun mules, piercing pumps and breezy heeled sandals.

Harlow gained notoriety in 2014 when she was a contestant on cycle 21 of “America’s Next Top Model.” Since then, she has gone to star in campaigns for brands like Desigual, Diesel and Puma.

Put on a pair of yellow boots and add a sleek sense of bright, fun refinement to your outfits.

 

 

Franco Sarto Jaxine Boot
CREDIT: Nordstrom

To Buy: Franco Sarto Jaxine Boot, $189

Steve Madden Vava Yellow Boots
CREDIT: Steve Madden
To Buy: Steve Madden Vava Yellow Boots, $120

Marc Jacobs Bulla Carlie Boots
CREDIT: Marc Jacobs

To Buy: Marc Jacobs Bulla Carlie Boots, $490

Click through the gallery to see how Winnie Harlow’s style has evolved through the years. 

Sam Edelman Sponsored By Caleres

Shoe of the Month: Sam Edelman Selects its Fall Footwear Pick

Sam Edelman's stylish Laguna Chelsea Boot that sports a "heavily lugged sole" is a versatile complement to fall fashion looks.
Learn More

Access exclusive content

© 2021 Penske Media Corporation

ad