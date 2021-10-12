Winnie Harlow Goes Colorful in Crochet Bikini, Netted Dress and Sharp Yellow Boots for Cardi B’s Birthday Party.

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Winnie Harlow is a sight for early-aughts edgy fashion.

The model was spotted yesterday while leaving the star-studded birthday party for Cardi B. Some of the celebs there last night included Lizzo, Megan Thee Stallion and Spice, just to name a few. For Harlow’s outfit, she wore a red, green and yellow netted dress that featured a crocheted halter top neckline and a red fuzzy jacket. She accessorized the look with a yellow handbag, red sunglasses and gold bangles that matched the overall dancehall theme.

Model Winnie at Cardi B birthday party in LA. CREDIT: twoeyephotos/MEGA

A closer look at Winnie Harlow’s yellow suede boots. CREDIT: twoeyephotos/MEGA

When it came down to the shoes, Harlow wore a pair of suede yellow boots that helped to streamline the fashion moment.

Harlow is not afraid of stepping out of the box when it comes to her personal aesthetic. Riddled throughout her Instagram feed are pictures of her wearing chic and modern silhouettes like edgy dresses, sharp coats, intricate bikinis, printed separates, cozy skirts and slouchy T-shirts. For shoes, Harlow fancies bold and daring styles like eye-catching knee-high boots, fun mules, piercing pumps and breezy heeled sandals.

Harlow gained notoriety in 2014 when she was a contestant on cycle 21 of “America’s Next Top Model.” Since then, she has gone to star in campaigns for brands like Desigual, Diesel and Puma.

