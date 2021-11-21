Whitney Port Gives Athleisure a Cozy Twist in Cardigan and Chunky Sneakers

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Whitney Port just proved that cozy looks aren’t just for home — they’re also ideal for running errands.

The “Hills” star stepped out in Los Angeles while carrying a coffee and cold juices. Port’s look for a day of errands featured white Freecity sweatpants, as well as a graphic T-shirt. The media personality paired the casual pieces with a black collared button-down cardigan, which featured two front pockets. The piece added a cozy element to her athleisure, proving knits are just as practical for running errands as they are at home. Port completed her outfit with a printed face mask, angular sunglasses and a Gucci crossbody bag.

Whitney Port runs errands in Los Angeles. CREDIT: BG015/Bauergriffin.com / MEGA

The COZeCO designer opted for New Balance sneakers when it came to shoes, specifically the brand’s Made in USA 990v5 style. The pair featured black and blue uppers, as well as a lace-up silhouette with chunky outsoles and supportive midsoles. Port’s pair added a relaxed nature to her outfit, while keeping it slightly sporty. Port’s sneakers retail for $185 on Newbalance.com.

Whitney Port runs errands in Los Angeles. CREDIT: BG015/Bauergriffin.com / MEGA

A closer look at Port’s New Balance sneakers. CREDIT: BG015/Bauergriffin.com / MEGA

New Balance’s Made in USA 990v5 sneakers. CREDIT: Courtesy of New Balance

Athletic sneakers have grown as everyday shoes, whether they’re used for exercise or not. Thick-soled styles like Port’s have gained greater popularity through their comfortable shapes and supportive soles. In recent weeks, stars such as Jennifer Garner, Gal Gadot and Rita Ora have also been spotted in similar sporty pairs from Adidas, Brooks and Reebok.

Whitney Port runs errands in Los Angeles, California. CREDIT: BG015/Bauergriffin.com / MEGA

When it comes to footwear, Port’s go-to styles range in aesthetic and silhouette. The media personality can be regularly seen in low-heeled loafers, slides and ankle boots by Bottega Veneta, Rixo and By Far. Port’s also known for her off-duty penchant for sneakers, hailing from brands including Adidas, APL and New Balance. On the red carpet, she’s often spotted in slingback, pointed-toe and strappy heels by Christian Louboutin, Manolo Blahnik and Giuseppe Zanotti.

Add sporty sneakers to your shoe rotation, inspired by Port.

