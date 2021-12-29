×
Whitney Port Gets Tropically Breezy in Swirly Slip Dress & Chic Larroudé Sandals

By Aaron Royce
Whitney Port took a carefree approach to vacation dressing while in the Bahamas.

The “Hills” star posed on the beach for a series of Instagram snapshots, taken by husband Tim Rosenman. On her getaway, Port wore a silky white Rhode slip dress printed with black swirls. The breezy number featured short side slits, as well as two thin spaghetti straps. Port paired the dress with a yellow tiger stripe-printed bucket hat by Double Rainbouu. A pair of large sunglasses, two beaded necklaces and a multicolored striped Sensi Studio tote completed her look.

The COZeCO designer chose a sharp pair of $150 flat sandals to complement her ensemble, from none other than 2021 FNAA’s Launch of the Year Larroudé. The Cali style featured black lycra uppers, complete with padded outsoles and crossed straps for a comfortable and chic appearance. The pair was complete with memory foam insoles and durable rubber soles, ideal for indoor or outdoor wear. Port’s pair complemented her dress, bag and hat’s darker tones while grounding her outfit with a distinctly whimsical look.

Larroudé, sandals, slide sandals, black sandals, crossed straps, padded sandals, strappy sandals, summer sandals
Larroudé’s Cali sandals.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Larroudé

Flat sandals are ideal for wearing both indoors and outdoors, due to their easy ability to be slipped on or off. New styles from brands like Kurt Geiger, Everlane and Aquatalia similarly feature thick straps and padded soles for enhanced comfort and support. In addition to Port, breezy sandals from ATP Atelier, Birkenstock and Paula Torres have been worn by Kristen Bell, Kendall Jenner and Alessandra Ambrosio in recent weeks.

When it comes to footwear, Port’s go-to styles range in aesthetic and silhouette. The media personality can be regularly seen in low-heeled loafers, slides and ankle boots by Bottega Veneta, Rixo and By Far. Port’s also known for her off-duty penchant for sneakers, hailing from brands including Adidas, APL and New Balance. On the red carpet, she’s often spotted in slingback, pointed-toe and strappy heels by Christian Louboutin, Manolo Blahnik and Giuseppe Zanotti.

Add sharp sandals to your shoe rotation, inspired by Port.

A New Day, Target, sandals, black sandals, flat sandals,
CREDIT: Courtesy of Target

To Buy: A New Day Catie sandals, $20.

Kurt Geiger, sandals, black sandals, flat sandals, slide sandals, leather sandals, quilted sandals
CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

To Buy: Kurt Geiger Meena sandals, $60 (was $99).

Staud, sandals, black sandals, flat sandals, slide sandals, leather sandals, platform sandals
CREDIT: Courtesy of Saks Fifth Avenue

To Buy: Staud Alpine sandals, $131 (was $350).

Click through the gallery to see how celebrities have styled sandals over the years.

