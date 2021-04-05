Viola Davis Brings the Neon Trend to the 2021 SAG Awards in Jewel Adorned Dress 

Viola Davis brought the light to the 2021 Screen Actors Guild Awards.

For Sunday’s ceremony, Davis looked vibrant in a neon green dress from Louis Vuitton. The gown featured a deep v-neckline, capped sleeves and was embellished with metallic jewels that cascaded down the sides. The bold gown also featured high slits.

Davis, who was styled by Elizabeth Stewart, complimented the dress with a sleek bob hairstyle and dangling earrings and other jewels from Forever Mark.

Tonight was a big night for Davis as she took home best female actor in a leading role for her portrayal of blues singer Ma Rainey in the Netflix film “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom.” Davis’ costar and late actor Chadwick Boseman also took home the same award — in the male category — for the film. Boseman played Levee Green.

Tonight’s event, which honored the best in television and film for the year, also featured appearances from Cynthia Erivo, Helen Mirren, Jimmy Fallon and Henry Golding. Lily Collins and Mindy Kaling also made appearances.

Kaling also wowed in a bold hue, wearing a royal blue regal cape gown. The stately look featured padded shoulders and ruching at the center as the cape cascaded down to Kaling’s feet. Kaling accessorized with diamond drop earrings and wore her hair in a sleek straight style.

The 2021 SAG Awards aired simultaneously on TNT and TBS on Sunday, April 4, at 9 p.m. ET with an encore airing on TNT at 11 p.m.

