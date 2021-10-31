Victoria Justice Gives Bustier Dress and Leather Boots a Halloween Twist in a Skeleton Costume

Make no bones about it, Victoria Justice’s outfit for the 2021 CarnEvil Halloween party held in Bel Air, Calif., had us all shook. The soiree was attended by many a celebrity including, Bia, Doja Cat and many more, all dressed to the nines. The actress/singer dressed up for the haunting holiday event in a modern take on the classic skeleton costume.

Justice showed up at the event with your quintessential skeletal makeup; white base, black lips, “exposed” lips and so on. The outfit included a bowler hat, a lined corset, black leather A-line miniskirt, a gold-buttoned blazer, fishnets and high-heeled, thigh-high black boots. Overall, the look gave off very spooky, highly stylish carny vibes.

Victoria Justice at the CarnEvil Halloween Party on October 30, 2021 in Bel Air, Calif. CREDIT: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency/Splash News / SplashNews.com

The skeletal costume is extremely fitting considering one of Justice’s more recent roles in the supernatural comedy film “Afterlife of the Party.”

When she isn’t dressing up like a creature of the night, Justice prefers to go for either a more sleek and slinky look or for more of a sporty workout vibe. For her dressier moments, Justice enjoys brands like Zadig & Volatire, Alice + Olivia and in her casual moments she tends to go for labels like Dr. Martens boots and Converse sneakers.

