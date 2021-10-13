Victoria Beckham Pops in Orange One-Shoulder Dress & Matching Heels for ‘Live With Kelly & Ryan’

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Victoria Beckham made a bright splash in NYC.

The fashion designer stepped out of her hotel in Manhattan on Wednesday morning before appearing on “Live With Kelly and Ryan” in a bright orange look. She wore a tangerine midi dress from her new line, Victoria Beckham Body. The fitted one-shoulder dress grazed Beckham’s shins and featured a slit on her right side. She added a black leather bag with a chunky gold chain, plus her signature black shades.

The orange didn’t stop at the Spice Girls alumna’s dress. She paired pointed-toe pumps, which matched perfectly; they featured a 4-inch heel. Pointed-toe pumps have gained popularity this year, especially once in-person events started back up. Often featuring stiletto heels with their pointed silhouettes, the style adds instant sharpness and a sleek attitude to any look. Celebrities like Katie Holmes, Karlie Kloss and Saweetie have all worn pairs by Christian Louboutin, Gianvito Rossi and more top designers.

Beckham often wears pairs of sharp boots, mules and pumps by her own namesake label, but she’s made pointed-toe footwear one of her favored styles over the years. When it comes to pumps, she’s often worn Louboutin, as well as Casadei and Nicholas Kirkwood. When off-duty, the Victoria Beckham Beauty founder also can be seen in Adidas sneakers, and of course shoes from her own athletic collaborations with Reebok.

