Victoria Beckham Shows Us How to Style Jeans With Bold Red Pumps

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Leave it to Victoria Beckham to make a casual outfit look posh.

The fashion designer posed for a mirror selfie at home, posting on Instagram Wednesday wearing an oversized gray sweatshirt. However, the understated garment was instantly elevated when tucked into cuffed high-waisted blue jeans — of Beckham’s own design, of course — and cinched with a wide black belt. “Studio uniform! A gray sweatshirt and the Victoria jean,” Beckham captioned the post. Her look was complete with a large black Chanel flap bag.

The Spice Girl elevated her look even further with punchy red pumps. The Jessica style, which she designed under her namesake brand, features thin ankle straps, plus sharp pointed toes and counters crafted from woven red leather. They also included stiletto heels that totaled 4.1-inches in height. The daring shoes might seem impractical for the studio, but they clearly didn’t bother Beckham; after all, she is the author of “That Extra Half an Inch” — what more could you expect? The heels gave her outfit a chic twist. Though Beckham’s pair is unavailable, an orange version of the style retails for $990 on VictoriaBeckham.com.

Pointed-toe pumps have gained popularity this year, especially as in-person events have begun again. Often featuring stiletto heels with their pointed silhouettes, the style adds instant sharpness and a sleek attitude to any look. Beckham isn’t the only star who’s taken note. Celebrities like Katie Holmes, Saweetie and Karlie Kloss have all worn pairs in recent weeks by Christian Louboutin, Gianvito Rossi and more top designers.

Related Penelope Cruz Exemplifies Chanel's Classic Charm in Pearl-Stacked Heels & Knit Dress at Venice Film Festival Penelope Cruz Elevates the Little Black Dress With Pearl-Embellished Heels and a Cape at Venice Film Festival Kristen Stewart Stuns in Chanel Tweed Romper and Pumps at Venice Film Festival

CREDIT: Wise Owl/MEGA

Beckham has made pointed-toe footwear one of her style signatures over the years, wearing numerous pairs of sharp boots, mules and pumps by her own namesake label. When it comes to pumps, she’s often worn styles by Louboutin, as well as Casadei and Nicholas Kirkwood. Ankle boots by Alaïa and sandals by Bottega Veneta are also some of her go-to styles. When off-duty, the Victoria Beckham Beauty founder also has a penchant for Adidas sneakers — plus shoes from her own athletic collaborations with Reebok.

Spice up your fall looks with bright red pumps, inspired by Victoria Beckham.

CREDIT: Courtesy of DSW

To Buy: Jessica Simpson Haneh pumps, $60 (was $89).

CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos

To Buy: Blue by Betsey Johnson Hazil pumps, $139.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Saks Fifth Avenue

To Buy: Michael Michael Kors Nota pumps, $55 (was $110).

Click through the gallery for Victoria Beckham’s best looks in her own designs over the years.