Victoria Beckham Brings Back Everyone’s Favorite 2000s Bootcut Jeans & Platform Shoes

Victoria Beckham stepped out of her New York City hotel on Monday morning in an effortless but elevated getup. She was spotted wearing a white oversized blazer and cream ruffled blouse — both from her own eponymous label — with blue stonewash bootcut jeans and platform shoes.

The fashion designer paired the outfit with a rare brown Hermès Birkin bag, a black mask and loose curls. She finished off the look with her signature large black sunglasses. Her shoes, mostly concealed by the flare of her pant leg, were a similar shade of tan to the Birkin on her arm; the style included a closed-toe silhouette set atop a lifted platform base.

Victoria Beckham leaves a hotel in New York, May 24. CREDIT: Wise Owl/MEGA

Though early 2000’s fashions are coming back in style, bell-bottoms and platforms can still feel dated. Beckham figured out a way to freshen the look with her blazer and shades, tapping into 2021’s craze of suits and blazers.

This outing isn’t the first time the former Spice girl rocked the wide leg denim trend, either. She previously wore flared high-waisted jeans to her spring ’21 show that only her immediate family attended last fall.

Victoria Beckham leaves a hotel in New York, May 24. CREDIT: Wise Owl/MEGA

While the trends of the early 2000s have been coming back slowly and quietly for the past few years, styles like baguette bags and bustiers have really exploded since 2020. Flared jeans and platform shoes are just small pieces of the wave, and Victoria Beckham can pull each off flawlessly.

