Victoria Beckham Spices Up Family Christmas Photo in Flowing Chain Gown and Hidden Heels

Victoria Beckham struck a pose with her family, making a festive statement in a gown of her own design.

The fashion designer posed with husband David Beckham, as well as her children Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz and Harper, for a family Christmas portrait. While celebrating the holidays, Beckham wore a festive dress from her PRe-Spring 2022 collection. The flowing dark green number featured long sleeves and long skirt, as well as a cold-shoulder silhouette. Beckham’s dress also included a two-tone chain print and sporty stripes on its sides, adding graphic flair to the formal piece.

Though her shoes weren’t visible, it’s likely the Spice Girl wore a pair of pumps of her own design in a complementary or contrasting tone. Beckham frequently wears pointed-toe heels from her own namesake label for formal occasions or appearances. Most styles from her brand feature almond-shaped or triangular toes with stiletto heels. Though some include ankle straps, all feature soft textures in jewel tones—and, occasionally, allover embellishments.

Beckham has made pointed-toe footwear one of her style signatures over the years, wearing numerous pairs of sharp boots, mules and pumps from her own label. When it comes to pumps, she’s also worn styles by Louboutin, Casadei and Nicholas Kirkwood over the years. Ankle boots by Alaïa and sandals by Bottega Veneta are also some of her go-to styles as well. When off-duty, the Victoria Beckham Beauty founder also has a penchant for Adidas sneakers — plus shoes from her own athletic collaborations with Reebok.

