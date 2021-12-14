Venus WIlliams Puts Her Best Foot Forward in a Little White Dress and Strappy Sandals

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Venus Williams kills it on and off the court. The Nike athlete stunned on Monday in a little white sundress.

Williams sported a dainty Love Shack Fancy dress with a collar and intricate eyelet designs all about the dress, including on the sleeves and under the bust. The hem of the mini dress was also decorated with floral eyelet details. The dress looked light and breathable and easy to move around in. The tennis player accessorized with a black chain purse with a gold clasp slung over her shoulder.

Williams wrote in her Instagram caption, “Monday. Best foot forward, happens to be in heels ;).”. Although the overall look was not extremely cozy or winter leaning, Williams manages to give some spring inspiration despite the chilly weather.

The heels were strappy open-toed in white with a reasonable heel. A white heel is an example of a great closet staple that everyone should have in their closet. It’s a perfect way to incorporate height and a neutral color, or lack thereof, into an ensemble.

Step into strappy heels and add versatility to your closet.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Revolve

To Buy: Black Suede Studio Leandra Sandals, $268

CREDIT: Courtesy of & Other Stories

To Buy: & Other Stories Thong Strap Heeled Leather Sandals, $129

CREDIT: Courtesy of Reformation

To Buy: Reformation Selene Lace Up Kitten Heel Sandals, $248

