Venus Williams Is Combat-Ready in Corset Sweater, Short Shorts and Chunky Prada Boots With Wine

By Aaron Royce
Venus Williams proved that edgy boots are ideal for happy hour — especially with a glass of wine.

The Olympic tennis star shared candid snaps on Instagram while out at Meat Market Palm Beach. For the occasion, Williams wore black distressed short shorts and a white top. Layered atop this was a $2,470 cream Alexander McQueen sweater, which featured puffed sleeves. The cozy knit’s most dynamic element was ribbed detailing on its front, structured in the shape of a corset — adding an instantly sultry vibe to Williams’ outfit. The star’s look was complete with a black and white Chanel crossbody bag, as well as a glass of red wine. “When I decided, on a second thought, not to leave any wine at the table,” Williams nonchalantly captioned the photos.

When it came to shoes, Williams gave her outfit a bold edge with Prada’s hit lug-sole boots. The Wimbledon champion donned a pair of the brand’s black leather Monolith boots, which featured a lace-up silhouette, rounded toes and thick buckled strap accented with a nylon Prada-branded pouch. The style also included thick ridged lug soles, bringing an instantly utilitarian edge to Williams’ look. Her pair retails for $1,450 on SaksFifthAvenue.com.

Lug-sole boots and booties have been trending this year, particularly in the wake of a renaissance of edgy style and Y2K aesthetics. Williams’ Prada boots have been one of the most popular styles, worn by stars ranging from Kourtney Kardashian to Hailee Steinfeld. However, Olivia Culpo, Bella Hadid and Sofia Richie have also worn styles in recent weeks by Balenciaga, Ganni and Gianvito Rossi.

For footwear, Williams often opts for sharp styles with an edge. The Grand Slam Cup winner prefers sandals, boots and pumps embellished with crystals, studs, prints or metallic tones from brands like Christian Louboutin, Louis Vuitton and Jimmy Choo. Her off-duty looks often feature sleek sneakers by Nike and New Balance, as well.

Aside from being a front-row star at shows like Vuitton, Miu Miu and her sister’s S by Serena collection during Fashion Month, Williams is also a designer in her own right. The star, who previously studied fashion design at The Art Institute of Fort Lauderdale, has designed her Eleven by Venus Williams apparel brand since 2007. She’s also collaborated with Diane von Furstenberg and Ralph Lauren over the years, as well as launched several capsule collection with K-Swiss.

