Venus and Serena Williams Twin in Little White Dresses and Matching Sneakers

Though they may be grown now, Venus and Serena Williams showed off their twinning style skills.

Venus posted to her Instagram on Tuesday with her sister Serena in nearly-matching outfits. The sisters wore a white mini dress with quarter-length sleeves and eyelet detailing throughout. The athletes kept their looks simple. Venus added a thin necklace to her look while Serena added aviator sunglasses and a bracelet.

The tennis stars kept the twinning up with similar sneakers. Venus wore bright white leather kicks with her dress while Serena added white sneakers in a more ivory shade with touches of pastels.

Venus is known as one of the most fashion-forward tennis players in the game, and she continues that reputation on and off the court. In years past, we saw Venus grace legendary courts and matches while wearing clear and white hair beads, colorful sportswear and lacy bodysuits that speak to her creative eye when it comes to clothing. Today, she has a trendy sartorial sense that prompts her to wear beautiful pieces from brands like LoveShackFancy, Chanel and Burberry.

As for shoes, Venus usually opts for boots, pumps, sneakers and sandals from labels like Prada, Louis Vuitton and K-Swiss, of which she has collaborated with on sleek collections. Meanwhile, Serena tends to favor sharp heels, embellished silhouettes, Nike sneakers, platform sandals and several different boot styles.

On the court, Venus of course opts for designs from her own EleVen by Venus label as well as Wilson, for which she serves as an ambassador.

