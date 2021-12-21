Venus Williams Poses in Paris in a Pink Crop Top, Leggings & Barely-There Sandals

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Venus Williams took to Instagram on Monday to show off a fitted designer look complete with slinky sandals.

The tennis legend posed for a quick snap in Paris modeling a pink Miu Miu long-sleeve crop top with a tie-front design, black tights and a pair of barely-there strappy sandals featuring a subtle sheen and backless silhouette.

The 41-year-old former No. 1, who has her own activewear and wellness brand, EleVen by Venus Williams, also donned a pink multicolored Miu Miu tote bag with allover quilted padding. The $1,370 bag is made from down-quilted nylon with a chevron and star pattern. The K-Swiss collaborator further accessorized with a scrunchie, sunglasses, a watch and earrings.

The last time Williams hit the red carpet was at the premiere of “King Richard,” which stars Will Smith as her father and follows her and sister Serena’s journey to becoming tennis stars. She opted for a silver lurex bias gown by Bach Mai and strappy embellished sandals for the special event, held in Los Angeles on Nov. 14.

Venus Williams wore a silver lurex bias gown by Bach Mai at the “King Richard” premiere in Los Angeles on November 14, 2021. CREDIT: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency / MEGA

Last year, K-Swiss and EleVen launched their first collaboration and Williams also starred in a K-Swiss campaign.

