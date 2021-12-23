Venus Williams Strikes a Pose in Little Black Dress With a Strappy Back & Leather Knee-High Boots

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Venus Williams has been putting in the work and has demonstrated her progress.

The four-time Olympic gold medalist posted a photo on Instagram yesterday that showed her wearing a chic, edgy look. For the ensemble, Williams had on a black mini dress from Miu Miu that featured white polka dot embroidery. The garment had long-sleeves and incorporated a crisscross back design.

When it came down to shoes, Williams slipped on a pair of black knee-high leather boots that had chunky block heels for maximum support. The block heel of the boot streamlined her outfit while also providing a little height.

Williams is known as one of the most fashion-forward tennis players to ever play the game, and she continues that reputation on and off the court. In years past, we saw Williams grace legendary courts and matches while wearing clear and white hair beads, colorful sportswear and lacy bodysuits that speak to her creative eye when it comes to clothing. Today, Williams has a trendy sartorial sense that prompts her to wear beautiful pieces from brands like LoveShackFancy, Chanel and Burberry. As for shoes, Williams usually opts for boots, pumps, sneakers and sandals from principled labels like Prada, Louis Vuitton and K-Swiss.

Williams also has her own line of clothing that places an emphasis on designing clothing that is both flexible and durable. The line has pieces like sports bras, tank tops, skirts and dresses that have Williams’ technical codes in mind.

