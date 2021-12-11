Sisters Stella and Vanessa Hudgens Exchange Gifts From Vince Camuto

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Vanessa and Stella Hudgens celebrated the season of giving with the popular shoe brand Vince Camuto.

With the holidays right around the corner, the sisters made merry and posted to their Instagram showing their followers via their Stories the perfect gift guide featuring Vince Camuto products.

Stella Hudgens holding up Armonda boots in her Instagram story. CREDIT: Curtosy of Vince Camuto

Stella Hudgens is seen in a cream sweater, hugging the ever-popular slouchy Armonda boot in New Cream close to her. The boot is knee-length and perfectly matches the sweater she wears in her post. The actress added to the look with a fresh red manicure peeking in the frame.

In a secondary post made to her story, the actress then styled the Armonda boots with a black leather jacket and white collared dress that picked up on the cream undertone of the boots. The caption read, “Obsessed with my #Armonda boots @vincecamuto #sponsered.”.

Stella Hudgens wearing her Armonda boots in her Instagram story. CREDIT: Curtosy of Vince Camuto

Sharing the wealth in another post to Instagram on Vanessa’s account labeled #AD, Stella gifted Vanessa Hudgens the best-selling Brelanie heels in Lotus Green. Both sisters posed for the camera while Vanessa showed off her new shoes.

The actress then posted to her own story, wearing the gifted heels with the caption, “Tis the season! Thank you @stellahudgens for the @vincecamuto shoes #VCITSTIME,” fawning over her new kicks. She paired the bright green, square-toed heels with a grey sweater dress with a plunging neckline in the shape of a V.

The actress accessorized with a black mini bag slung over her shoulder and a fuzzy zebra-print bucket hat atop her head. The comfy-cozy look was dressed up with the addition of the Brelanie heels but remained warm and casual with the fuzzy bucket hat sitting on her head.

Vanessa Hudgens wearing her Brelanie heels on her story. CREDIT: Curtosy of Vince Camuto

Vanessa Hudgens wearing her Brelanie heels on her story. CREDIT: Courtosy of Vince Camuto

Gift-giving can be hard. Here are some heel gift ideas from us for you.

