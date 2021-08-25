Vanessa Hudgens Has a Monochrome Moment in White Tank Top, Leggings & Nikes for Workout

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Vanessa Hudgens stepped out in her brightest whites.

The “Spring Breakers” actress was on her way to a workout in Los Angeles in an all-white set on Tuesday. Her matching cream high-waisted leggings and cropped tank top paired perfectly with her white Thrills baseball cap. She also wore a few necklaces, rings and a gold Cartier bracelet. She topped off the look with contrasting black sunglasses and a black Prada belt bag.

Vanessa Hudgens in Los Angeles. CREDIT: MEGA

Hudgens kept the monochrome look going with bright white sneakers. Her Nike trainers featured a white mesh upper with white laces and a white sole. The sneakers also included black trim and red details.

Vanessa Hudgens in Los Angeles. CREDIT: MEGA

The “High School Musical” alum often hits the gym in chunky sneakers and comfy trainers. She also prefers “ugly” sandals and clogs by Birkenstock and Crocs for more comfortable off-duty looks. Some of her other favorite off-duty looks include pieces from Dr. Marten’s, Ugg and Frye — though she still mixes in glam pieces from the likes of Gianvito Rossi and Jimmy Choo. More recently, her go-to everyday style also features picks from Gymshark, Adidas and more athletically-centered brands.

As for Hudgens’ own everyday style, the “Princess Switch” actress‘ taste can be described as boho-chic. Her closet includes everything from floral numbers and tie-dye accents to flowing silhouettes and ruffled designs that give off a ’70s-inspired feel.

