Vanessa Hudgens Is Ethereal in White Off-the-Shoulder Lace Dress for ‘Tick, Tick… Boom!’ Premiere

Vanessa Hudgens made an ethereal arrival in a new off-the-shoulder look.

The “High School Musical” actress attended the “Tick, Tick…Boom!” movie premiere yesterday in Los Angles, where she wore a sweet ensemble that consisted of a white lace dress. The garment also had puffy sleeves, which are currently on-trend, with celebs like Emma Roberts and Lizzo sporting the design.

Vanessa Hudgens at the opening night gala premiere of Netflix’s “Tick, Tick…Boom.” CREDIT: {credit}/MEGA

Although Hudgens’ floor-length gown covered her shoes, she has an affinity for fun and bold styles.

Hudgens’ essential fashion tastes consists of trendy, modern outfits that are chic and classic. She typically fancies flowy dresses, edgy bathing suits, efficient activewear and oversized suiting. She also dabbles in the idea of mixing luxury fashion with more affordable labels. On the footwear front, she gravitates toward silhouettes like heeled sandals, sleek sneakers, height-defying boots and sharp pumps.

When dressed to the nines, Hudgens has an affinity for brands like Alexandre Vauthier, Cult Gaia and Valentino. Hudgens has also had a few campaigns over the years, working with labels like Bongo and Candie’s.

“Tick, Tick… Boom” is about a promising young theater composer, starring Andrew Garfield, and how he navigates love, friendship and the pressures of life as an artist in New York City. The film releases Nov. 12.

