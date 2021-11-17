Vanessa Hudgens Sits Pretty in Glossy Mini Dress & Retro-Inspired Boots for ‘Jimmy Fallon’

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Vanessa Hudgens wowed last night in white boots on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

Vanessa Hudgens wearing a plaid dress and white boots on “Jimmy Fallon.” CREDIT: Courtesy of NBC

The “High School Musical” actress went for a power plaid ensemble in her fabulous mini dress and ’60s-inspire boots while on the show. The silhouette of the dress featured a strappy halter-neck and a fitted short cut. The black and white checked pattern was topped with a glossy, sparkly exterior.

Vanessa Hudgens wearing a plaid dress and white boots on “Jimmy Fallon.” CREDIT: Courtesy of NBC

She elevated her look with her footwear. The 32-year-old slipped on a pair of white leather knee-high boots. The silhouette featured a pointed toe and a thin stiletto heel.

Detail of Vanessa Hudgens’ white boots. CREDIT: Courtesy of NBC

The actress often has a very retro aesthetic and has been seen wearing flowing silhouettes, ruffled designs floral prints and tie-dye accents. Hudgens’ go-to brands for dressed-up ensembles and footwear range from Alexander Wang to Alexandre Vauthier, Balenciaga and Gucci.

Vanessa Hudgens wearing tie-dye sweatpants and sneakers. CREDIT: MEGA

When it comes to her off-duty looks, you can find the “Spring Breakers” star in athleisure to workout pieces on the daily as she is an active gym-goer. She typically opts for comfortable footwear and grunge-inspired boots from Ugg, Dr. Martens and Frye.

Hudgens promoted her new movie “Tick, Tick…Boom,” which is an autobiographical musical written by “Rent” scribe Jonathan Larson, exploring how he navigated love, friendship and the pressures of life as an artist in New York City in ’90s.

Along with Hudgens, the film stars Andrew Garfield and Alexandra Shipp, under the direction of Lin-Manuel Miranda. It was released in theaters and on Neflix on Nov. 12.

