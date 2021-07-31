Vanessa Hudgens Is Boho Glam in Cutout Maxi Dress and $50 Brown Thong Sandals

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Vanessa Hudgens took her bohemian style abroad to Italy.

Last night, the “High School Musical” alumn took to Instagram to share her latest outfit: a cutout maxi dress in a paneled red, pink, and purple color palette. The garment featured a flowing mesh skirt, deep V-neck silhouette, and cutout midsection. The cutout’s bottom straps and neckline were lined in pink fringe, adding to the piece’s bohemian glamour. Hudgens accessorized with gold necklaces and a silver ring, oversized sunglasses with gold lenses, a mini brown leather Telfar tote bag, and a chic top knot.

Vanessa Hudgens on Instagram Stories, July 20, 2021. CREDIT: @vanessahudgens

On the footwear front, Hudgens slipped on a pair of brown leather thong sandals by Tkees, which are just $50. The Foundation Matte style featured thin thong straps, as well as a cushioned footbed for added comfort. Hudgens likes mixing budget-friendly brands into her wardrobe along with luxury pieces, making the affordable sandals a chic style that anyone can easily incorporate into their wardrobes. Her sandals retail for $50 on Zappos.com.

Tkees’ Matte Foundation sandals. CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos

However, yesterday’s boho look wasn’t Hudgens’ only style moment of the day. The actress also slipped on a pair of chunky Balenciaga Triple S sneakers with tall white socks and a chic white off-the-shoulder dress to take in the country’s sweeping sights, as shared on Instagram. Hudgens accessorized with a scarf tied around her head, as well as a glass of wine.

When it comes to shoes, Hudgens varies between sleek and sporty styles. When off-duty, the “Beastly” actress frequently wears chunky sneakers from brands like Mercer Amsterdam, Naked Wolfe, and Nike. For red carpets and events, slingback sandals and pointed-toe pumps by labels like Valentino, Jimmy Choo, and Casadei are her regular go-to’s. Fashion-wise, both pair smoothly with her colorful and eclectic bohemian wardrobe, which incorporates fringed, printed, and flowing pieces from labels like Etro, Alice + Olivia, and Realisation Par — and has even bestowed Hudgens with the title of “Queen of Coachella” as of 2018.

