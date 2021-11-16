Vanessa Hudgens Takes the Plunge in a Black Gown and Black Platform Sandals for ‘Tick, Tick…Boom!’ Premiere

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Vanessa Hudgens’ latest look makes an edgy, bold statement.

The “Spring Breakers” actress was spotted arriving at the New York premiere of her new movie “Tick, Tick…Boom!” while hand in hand with her boyfriend, Cole Tucker. The two both donned sophisticated looks that felt put together and sleek. For Hudgens’ ensemble, she wore a black dress that featured a plunging neckline and a thigh-high slit. The slicked-back hair also made her look like a total movie star.

Vanessa Hudgens holds hands with boyfriend Cole Tucker as they arrive to the “Tick, Tick… Boom!” movie premiere. CREDIT: MEGA

A closer look at Vanessa Hudgen’s black platform sandals. CREDIT: MEGA

For the shoes, Hudgens slipped on a pair of black platform sandals that helped give the moment a streamlined appearance while also adding some height to her attire.

Hudgens’ essential fashion aesthetic consists of trendy, modern outfits that are chic and classic. On the footwear front, she gravitates toward silhouettes like heeled sandals, chunky sneakers, height-defying boots and sharp pumps. She also typically fancies flowy dresses, intricate bathing suits and oversized suiting.

When all dolled up, Hudgens has an affinity for brands like Alexandre Vauthier, Cult Gaia and Valentino. Hudgens has also had a few campaigns over the years, working with labels like Bongo and Candie’s.

“Tick, Tick… Boom” is based on an autobiographical musical written by “Rent” scribe Jonathan Larson, exploring how he navigated love, friendship and the pressures of life as an artist in New York City. Along with Hudgens, the film stars Andrew Garfield and Alexandra Shipp, under the direction of Lin-Manuel Miranda. It was released in theaters and on Neflix on Nov. 12.

