Vanessa Hudgens Gives the Suited Trend a Summery Twist in a White Linen Set & Beige Heels

By Tara Larson
Vanessa Hudgens had a neutral monochrome moment at the Filming Italy Festival.

The “High School Musical” alumna attended the festival in Santa Margherita di Pula on Thursday with other stars like Elizabeth Olsen and Heather Graham. For the event, Hudgens opted for a white linen suit which included long wide-leg pants and a short-sleeved blazer with large buttons. The linen material worked perfectly for the star, who is known for her boho-chic style.

Vanessa Hudgens, white, linen, suit, beige, peep toe, heels
Vanessa Hudgens attends the Filming Italy Festival at Forte Village Resort on July 22, 2021 in Santa Margherita di Pula, Italy
CREDIT: Maurizio D Avanzo/IPA/Splash News

The actress wore her dark locks down in loose curls and added a statement silver necklace to the look. For jewelry, Hudgens wore multiple rings and a simple gold bracelet. Her deep tan crossbody Telfar bag with a gold chain accent popped against the white outfit.

On her feet, Hudgens went with beige open-toed heels. The peep-toes poked out of the bottom of her pants and added to the overall neutral tone of the outfit as a whole. The classic silhouette added a glam touch to the look.

Vanessa Hudgens, white, linen, suit, beige, peep toe, heels
Vanessa Hudgens attends the Filming Italy Festival at Forte Village Resort on July 22, 2021 in Santa Margherita di Pula, Italy
CREDIT: Maurizio D Avanzo/IPA/Splash News

When it comes to formal occasions, the “Beastly” actress favors stiletto-heeled sandals, slingback pumps and mules by labels like Valentino, Jimmy Choo, Chanel and Casadei. Other go-to’s include platform boots, sandals, and sneakers by Naked Wolfe; the edgy label, whose shoes often retail between $200 to $300, is also a favorite brand for stars like Olivia Rodrigo, Sophie Turner and Gigi Hadid.

Hudgens can also rock a more casual look and is often seen in chunky sole trainers at the gym and boho, Coachella-inspired looks in her street style, featuring flowing silhouettes, florals, fringe and ’70s-esque tie-dye prints in pieces by Alice + Olivia, Etro and Realisation Par.

Add a neutral heeled open-toed sandal into your wardrobe with any of these options.

Sam Edelman Yaro Block Heel Sandal
CREDIT: Courtesy of Sam Edelman

Buy Now: Sam Edelman Yaro Block Heel Sandal, $120.

Vince Camuto Aslee Two Strap Mule
CREDIT: Courtesy of Vince Camuto

Buy Now: Vince Camuto Aslee Two Strap Mule, $99.

Naturalizer True Colors Vera Ankle Strap Sandal
CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

Buy Now: Naturalizer True Colors Vera Ankle Strap Sandal, $110.

Click through the gallery for more of Vanessa Hudgens’ boho-chic style over the years.

