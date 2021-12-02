Vanessa Hudgens Hits Gym in Spice Girls Crop Top, Color Block Leggings and Chunky Sneakers

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Vanessa Hudgens wore a nostalgic top while on her way to a workout.

The actress sported an athletic outfit while in LA complete with a Spice Girls graphic T-shirt. The cropped oversize tee included drawings of each of the five members of the iconic girl group. Hudgens paired her ‘90s top with high-waisted beige and bright orange leggings. She accessorized with a white Balenciaga hat, orange sunglasses, a black face mask and a black Prada bag.

Vanessa Hudgens in LA on Dec. 1. CREDIT: Bellocqimages/Bauergriffin.com / MEGA

For footwear, the “Princess Switch” star went with one of her favorite silhouettes. She wore white sneakers by Mercer Amsterdam. Hudgens added white crew socks with the shoes, which she wore over her leggings. The trainers feature white and gray mesh and leather uppers, and like most trending chunky sneakers, also include thick rubber outsoles. Complete with striped laces and pink stripes on the back, the sneakers were both stylish and comfortable, perfect for Hudgens’ many gym trips. The Jupiter pair retails for around $305 on MercerAmsterdam.com.

A closer look at Hudgens’ sneakers. CREDIT: Bellocqimages/Bauergriffin.com / MEGA

Outside of her gym style, the “Beastly” actress‘ taste can be described as boho-chic. Her closet includes everything from floral numbers and tie-dye accents to flowing silhouettes and ruffled designs that give off a ’70s-inspired feel.

