Vanessa Hudgens Elevates Athleisure With Red Snakeskin-Print Workout Outfit and Chunky Sneakers

By Jannely Espinal
Vanessa Hudgens was seen in Los Angeles with her latest workout outfit and serving athleisure vibes. Lately, the actress has kept it casual with chic leggings, modern activewear, and laid-back sets. This time around, she added a dose of minimalism with a basic oversized shirt and red animal print cycling shorts and top for her sweat session. In fact, she is regularly posting about her workout activities on social media and showcasing her gym attire.

As for footwear, Hudgens opted for a classic pair of white chunky sneakers that feature a lightweight outer sole. Hudgens is a big fan of the off-duty look, especially when it involves comfortable pieces that elevate her daily routine.

The actress is a fan of sports bras, biker shorts, bodysuits and oversized sweatshirts with similar patterns. For her off-duty looks, she’s been seen in footwear from Ugg, Dr. Marten’s and Frye. During her high-fashion moments she embraces styles from luxury labels like Jimmy Choo and Gianvito Rossi. Hudgens’ other athletic outfits includes pieces from Gymshark, Adidas (like the hat she’s wearing) and more.

Here are some styles to leverage your laidback look like Hudgens.

See more of Vanessa Hudgens’ standout street style through the years.

