Vanessa Hudgens Puts a Sleek Spin on Pajamas for Savage x Fenty Red Carpet

Vanessa Hudgens turned pajamas into a fashion statement for the red carpet premiere of Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty, Vol. 3, fashion show special, which drops on Amazon Prime on Sept. 24.

The “My Little Pony: A New Generation” star wore a black lace bra with dark green silk pajamas. Her wide-leg pants and a robe featured a snakeskin print and were layered over delicate gold body chains. Hudgens paired them with a pearl necklace, as well as several gold hoop earrings and rings. For footwear, she grounded her ensemble in sleek buckled black mules.

Vanessa Hudgens attends the “Savage X Fenty Vol. 3” premiere. CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

The “Spring Breakers” actress also shared her runway look prior to the show’s debut, where she wore a daring white lace bra and sheer miniskirt. The lingerie set also featured long white criss-cross straps tied around her midsection to create a wrapped effect. Hudgen’s sleek look featured a chunky bangle, as well as numerous layered necklaces and drop earrings, crafted from clear lucite.

For footwear, Hudgens wore a pair of sharp white pumps — which can be spotted in the show’s trailer. The sleek pair included long pointed toes and buckled ankle straps, as well as stiletto heels appearing to total 3 inches in height. When paired with the “High School Musical” star’s attire for the show, they created a sultry monochrome moment.

Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty shows have become a must-watch fall program since the star’s hit lingerie collection debuted in 2019. The programs, exclusively available to stream on Amazon Prime, often feature a starry mix of top fashion models and celebrities. Her newest show will include appearances by Gigi Hadid, Lola Leon, Troye Sivan, Symone, Irina Shayk and Emily Ratajkowski. The show will also include musical performances from Normani, Ricky Martin, Nas, Daddy Yankee, Bia, Jade Novah and Jazmine Sullivan. You can stream the show on Amazon Prime when it premieres on Sept. 24.

