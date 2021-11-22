Vanessa Hudgens Goes Retro in Purple Mini Dress and Gold Platform Sandals

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Vanessa Hudgens brought a sleek take to retro style for her final “Tick, Tick…Boom!” press tour look on ‘The Today Show’.

The “Princess Switch” star struck a pose for a playful Instagram video, wearing a pale purple minidress by Versace. The number featured a clean silhouette and curved neckline, reminiscent of ’70s style. However, Hudgens’ look gained a bold edge from a purple chain accent around its bodice. Her look was finished with several gold rings and thin bracelets. When outside, she also layered the dress with an oversized black blazer.

Vanessa Hudgens leaves ‘The Today Show’ in New York City. CREDIT: ZapatA/MEGA

For footwear, Hudgens elevated her outfit with a towering pair of metallic sandals. The style featured thick platform soles, as well as ankle and toe straps in a shiny gold leather. They also featured tall stiletto heels, totaling at least 4 inches in height. Hudgens’ shoes brought her look a disco-ready finish, while keeping it sleek and sharp.

Vanessa Hudgens leaves ‘The Today Show’ in New York City. CREDIT: ZapatA/MEGA

Related Scarlett Johansson Sparkles in Rhinestone Bustier & Swarovski Crystal-Embellished Pumps at American Cinematheque Awards Bella Thorne Makes a Red-Hot Arrival in Fiery Versace Mini Dress & Sparkly Pumps at Latin Grammy Awards Vanessa Hudgens Goes Glam in Pink Belted Minidress, Cape Coat & Sky-High Platform Mules

A closer look at Hudgens’ platform sandals. CREDIT: ZapatA/MEGA

Platform sandals have become a popular shoe style this fall, from their boost of height and support to any look. Stars like Hilary Duff, Kate Beckinsale and Chrissy Teigen have also worn pairs from Miu Miu, Jimmy Choo and Prada in recent weeks. Hudgens is no stranger to the style, recently wearing a sleek black pair by Amina Muaddi while doing “Tick, Tick…Boom!” press.

Vanessa Hudgens CREDIT: Splash News

When it comes to shoes, Hudgens’ preferred styles vary between sleek and sporty. The “Gimme Shelter” star often wears chunky sneakers for off-duty looks and the gym, from brands like Naked Wolfe, Mercer Amsterdam and Balenciaga. When hitting the red carpet, she usually wears pointed-toe pumps and platforms from brands like Manolo Blahnik, Brian Atwood and Stuart Weitzman. Hudgens also mixes affordable styles into her off-duty wardrobe, such as Tkees flip flops, Crocs clogs and Adidas slides that all retail for under $50.

Step out in bold sandals this winter like Vanessa Hudgens.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

To Buy: Jeffrey Campbell Dias sandals, $160.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Saks Fifth Avenue

To Buy: Larroude Dolly sandals, $285.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Target

To Buy: A New Day Michaela sandals, $25.

Click through the gallery to see Hudgens’ boldest street style looks over the years.