Vanessa Hudgens Serves Major ’90s Grunge Vibes While Wearing an Oversized T-Shirt and Black Platform Boots

Vanessa Hudgens shows how to make grunge modern with her latest look.

The “High School Musical” actress posted a photo set of her and her friends visiting the wizarding world of Harry Potter. For the ensemble, Hudgens sported a very ’90s grunge-inspired ‘fit. The look featured an oversized T-shirt with a pair of shorts underneath the T-shirt. She accessorized the look with a burgundy hat, a set of chunky necklaces and sleek sunglasses.

For the footwear, Hudgens donned a pair of black chunky, platform boots that feel like she just stepped out of a fantasy world. They incorporated a sleek, tight upper that was tight along her leg. The shoes also featured a sole that had a bit of traction for maximum security. This isn’t the first time that the actress has sported a platform style either.

Hudgens’ essential style consists of trendy, modern outfits that are chic and classic. She typically fancies flowy dresses, edgy bathing suits, efficient activewear and oversized suiting. She also dabbles in the idea of mixing luxury fashion with more affordable labels. On the footwear front, she gravitates toward sleek styles like heeled sandals, chunky sneakers, height-defying boots and sharp pumps.

When dressed to the nines, Hudgens has an affinity for sporting gowns from major fashion brands like Alexandre Vauthier, Valentino and Cult Gaia. Hudgens has also had a few campaigns over the years, working with brands like Bongo and Candies. The “Spring Breakers” actress also acted as a face for Neutrogena over the years.

Slip on a pair of black platform boots and add a grunge twist to the rest of your summer outfits, inspired by Vanessa Hudgens.



To Buy: Mia Cayson Platform Chelsea Boot, $36.



To Buy: Dr. Martens Jadon Patent Leather Boots, $170.



To Buy: Stella McCartney Platform Ankle Boots, $675.

