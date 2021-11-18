Vanessa Hudgens Goes Glam in Pink Belted Minidress, Cape Coat & Sky-High Platform Mules

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Vanessa Hudgens was spotted hitting the pavement in New York City yesterday, where she’s promoting her new Netflix film “Tick, Tick… Boom!”

The “High School Musical” alum surely turned heads as she walked down the streets of NYC modeling a pink belted Moschino resort ’22 look styled with a black Valentino cape coat over top.

Vanessa Hudgens wearing a black Valentino cape coat with a pink Moschino look and Amina Muaddi Dalida satin platform mules. CREDIT: Splash News

The 5-foot-1 actress gave her petite frame a little lift with Amina Muaddi’s Dalida satin platform mules, which boast a 5.5-inch curved heel. She also added some jewelry, including dangling earrings and a Cartier Love diamond bracelet.

Earlier on Wednesday, Hudgens was snapped wearing a completely different look while heading to an appearance on “The View” and last night, she stopped by “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

Another look at Vanessa Hudgens modeling a black cape coat and black satin Amina Muaddi mules. CREDIT: Splash News

A closer look at Vanessa Hudgens wearing black sheer tights with Amina Muaddi black satin platform mules featuring a sky-high 5.5-inch curved heel. CREDIT: Splash News

A fan of platforms, Hudgens took to Instagram last night to share a photo of herself sporting the bold Adidas Originals Superstar Platform. The elevated take on the iconic sneaker, which retails for $201 on farfetch.com, features a grooved platform sole that offers quite the boost.

See more of Vanessa Hudgens’ style through the years.

Shop Amina Muaddi mules and more styles below.

CREDIT: Bergdorf Goodman

To Buy: Amina Muaddi Dalida Satin Platform Mules, $840; bergdorfgoodman.com

CREDIT: Dillard's

To Buy: Gianni Bini Pruett Leather Square Toe Platform Mules, $98; dillards.com