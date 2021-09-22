Vanessa Hudgens Laces Up in Wrapped Lingerie & Pointed-Toe Pumps for Savage X Fenty Show

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Vanessa Hudgens stepped out in a daring ensemble for Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty, Vol. 3 runway show, premiering on Sept. 24 on Amazon Prime.

The “My Little Pony: A New Generation” actress went bold in white lingerie, which included a lace bra and sheer miniskirt. The set also included long white criss-cross straps tied around her midsection to create a wrapped effect. Hudgen’s sleek look featured a chunky bangle, as well as numerous layered necklaces and drop earrings, crafted from clear lucite.

For footwear, Hudgens wore a pair of sharp white pumps — which can be spotted in the show’s trailer. The sleek pair included long pointed toes and buckled ankle straps, as well as stiletto heels appearing to total 3 inches in height. When paired with the “High School Musical” star’s attire for the show, they created a sultry monochrome moment.

Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty shows have become a must-watch fall program since the star’s hit lingerie collection debuted in 2019. The programs, exclusively available to stream on Amazon Prime, often feature a starry mix of top fashion models and celebrities. Her newest show will include appearances by Gigi Hadid, Lola Leon, Troye Sivan, Symone, Irina Shayk and Emily Ratajkowski. The show will also include musical performances from Normani, Ricky Martin, Nas, Daddy Yankee, Bia, Jade Novah and Jazmine Sullivan. You can stream the show on Amazon Prime when it premieres

When it comes to shoes, Hudgens’ preferred styles vary between sleek and sporty. The “Gimme Shelter” star is known for her penchant for wearing chunky sneakers for off-duty looks and the gym, usually from labels like Naked Wolfe, Mercer Amsterdam, and Balenciaga. When hitting the red carpet, she can often be spotted in sleek pointed-toe pumps and platform sandals from brands like Versace, Brian Atwood, and Stuart Weitzman. Hudgens also mixes affordable styles into her off-duty wardrobe as well, such as Tkees flip flops, Crocs clogs and Adidas slides that all retail for under $50.

