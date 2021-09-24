Vanessa Hudgens Elevates Sweats With an Edgy Leather Jacket & the Chunkiest Orange Sneakers

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Vanessa Hudgens elevated her athleisure look to welcome the fall season with a bold two-piece set.

This time, she gave the casual-chic look a pop of color and a hint of attitude. The “Princess Switch” actress wore orange sweatpants and an oversized sweater featuring a multicolored logo on the front. To complete the look, Hudgens added a leather jacket for an edgy feel, oversized sunglasses with an orange-tinted lens and a pair of orange sneakers by Naked Wolfe.

Hudgens is a fan of the chunky sneaker trend and has been spotted in similar styles by Balenciaga, Mercer Amsterdam, Nike, Allbirds and Yeezy. Her latest take on the trend features a soft suede upper and terry towel lining, a Wolfe head side logo, a rubber outsole, etched Wolfe logo details and chunky skater laces.

The edgy label is known to be a favorite among celebrities like Olivia Rodrigo, Sophie Turner and Gigi Hadid. Hudgens’ go-to style includes shoes with a platform sole and colorful athletic wear, pairing the shoes with athleisure brands like Adidas, Gymshark and Alo Yoga.

When it comes to red carpet events, Hudgens opts for high-ends brands like Valentino, Christian Louboutin, Jimmy Choo, Chanel and Casadei. For “My Little Pony: A New Generation” press day, Hudgens’ acid-green look was created by Aliette Creative Director, James Bolden. The star wore a monochromatic suit from The Andamame and gold earrings to accentuate her minimalist look.

Whether she is making an appearance on a TV show or spotted in Los Angeles, Hudgens can be seen in boho-inspired looks, colorful dresses and sporty styles which completes her eclectic wardrobe.

Update your sneaker game in these bold designs inspired by Vanessa Hudgens.

Buy Now: Fila Heritage Disruptor II Exp Sneakers, $70.

Buy Now: Puma RS-X, $80.

Buy Now: Steve Madden Maxima Orange, $100.

Click through the gallery to find more of Vanessa Hudgens’ style over the years.