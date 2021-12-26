Vanessa Hudgens Gets Cozy for Christmas in Maroon Velour Jumpsuit and Fluffy Ugg Sandals

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Vanessa Hudgens dressed in holiday-worthy comfort while celebrating Christmas with beau Cole Tucker.

The “Princess Switch” star posed with Tucker in front of a Christmas tree, wearing a red velour jumpsuit. The comfy style featured long sleeves and legs, as well as a built-in hood. The suit came in a deep maroon hue, a trendy holiday color that’s also seasonally trendy in the fall and winter months. Hudgens paired her one piece with thin gold rings.

For footwear, the “Tick, Tick…Boom!” star donned an equally cozy pair of Ugg sandals. Her Oh Fluffita style featured cream-colored shearling uppers, which included branded slingback straps and two thick toe straps. The $110 sandals were complete with thick ridged 2-inch platform soles, making them ideal for indoor and outdoor wear.

Ugg’s Oh Fluffita sandals. CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

Shearling shoes have become a growing trend this year, following gravitations towards comfort and coziness. Particularly seen in slippers, slides and sandals, the popular trend often features fuzzy or furry uppers and soles for a soft, plush feeling. Aside from Hudgens, stars like Olivia Rodrigo, Katy Perry and Hilary Duff have worn comfy shearling footwear by Birkenstock, Simon Miller and Rejina Pyo in recent weeks.

When it comes to shoes, Hudgens’ preferred styles vary between sleek and sporty. The “Gimme Shelter” actress often wears chunky sneakers for off-duty looks and the gym, from brands like Naked Wolfe, Mercer Amsterdam and Balenciaga. When hitting the red carpet, she usually wears pointed-toe pumps and platforms from brands like Manolo Blahnik, Brian Atwood and Stuart Weitzman. Hudgens also mixes affordable styles into her off-duty wardrobe, such as Tkees flip flops, Crocs clogs and Adidas slides that all retail for under $50.

