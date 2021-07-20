Vanessa Hudgens Hits the Gym in Pink Snake-Print Leggings, Crop Top and Her Favorite Chunky Sneakers

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Vanessa Hudgens continued her winning streak of stylish gym outfits for an L.A. workout yesterday afternoon.

The “High School Musical” alumn hit the Dog Pound gym in a bold and bohemian look, which she coordinated with singer bestie GG Magree. The duo both paired gray tank tops with snake-print bottoms; Hudgens wore pink leggings, while Magree opted for brown bike shorts. Hudgens stayed protected from the sun in a pair of oversized rectangular beige sunglasses, and kept her hair tied back with an olive green scrunchie — one of her gym style signatures. On the accessories front, the actress wore several small gold hoop earrings, rings, and a bangle, as well as layered beaded necklaces — including a pearl and multicolored style by The Sis Kiss. Her look was completed with a black Prada belt bag, similar to other favorite styles by Poppy Lissiman and Adidas.

Vanessa Hudgens and GG Magree leave the Dog Pound gym in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Supreme/MEGA Vanessa Hudgens and GG Magree leave the Dog Pound gym in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Supreme/MEGA On the footwear front, the media personality wore tall white socks accented with red and pink stripes, which she tucked into a pair of chunky white sneakers by Mercer Amsterdam. The kicks, which feature white and gray mesh and leather uppers, are one of Hudgens’ go-to workout sneakers. She’s previously worn the pair for several gym trips in recent weeks, and often pairs them with retro-inspired socks. Like most trending chunky sneakers, the pair featured thick rubber outsoles. Complete with striped laces and pink stripes on the back, the sneakers were both stylish and comfortable. Hudgens’ Jupiter pair retails for around $231, on sale from around $330, on MercerAmsterdam.com.

Hudgens regularly wears thick-soled sneakers to her workouts from brands like Nike, Allbirds, and Yeezy. The “Spring Breakers” star also prefers “ugly” sandals and clogs by Birkenstock, Ugg, and Crocs for comfy off-duty looks, as well. When it comes to more formal occasions, however, Hudgens favors stiletto-heeled sandals, slingback pumps and mules by labels like Valentino, Jimmy Choo, Chanel and Casadei. Other go-to’s include platform boots, sandals, and sneakers by Naked Wolfe; the edgy label, whose shoes often retail between $200-$300, is also a favorite brand for stars like Olivia Rodrigo, Sophie Turner, and Gigi Hadid.

Vanessa Hudgens leaves the Dog Pound gym in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Supreme/MEGA The “Beastly” actress’ bohemian fashion has been a longtime fixture on the street style scene, featuring flowing silhouettes, florals, fringe and ’70s-esque tie-dye prints in pieces by Alice + Olivia, Etro and Realisation Par. Hudgens was even named the “Queen of Coachella” in 2018, due to her statement looks worn to the world-famous music festival. Recently, her wardrobe has included more colorful athletic pieces like leggings and sweatshirts from brands like Adidas, Gymshark and Alo Yoga, following the rise of athleisure in the fashion industry.

